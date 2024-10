台灣喜洋洋的生活史 新娘禮服也有過「粉紅色流行期」？

文/陳柔縉

MARRIED IN GREEN, ASHAMED TO BE SEEN,

MARRIED IN GREY, YOU'LL GO FAR AWAY,

MARRIED IN RED, YOU'LL WISH YOURSELF DEAD,

MARRIED IN BLUE, YOU'LL ALWAYS BE TRUE,

MARRIED IN YELLOW, ASHAMED OF YOUR FELLOW,

MARRIED IN BLACK, YOU'LL WISH YOURSELF BACK,

MARRIED IN PINK, OF YOU HE WILL THINK.