《魷魚遊戲2》超強陣容 回歸玩家PK新秀玩家

Extending a heartfelt welcome to our players. Squid Game Season 2, arriving Dec 26. #SquidGame2



Gi-hun, Player 456

Myung-gi, Player 333

Dae-ho, Player 388

Gyeong-seok, Player 246

Hyun-ju, Player 120

Yong-sik, Player 007

Geum-ja, Player 149

Jung-bae, Player 390

Jun-hee,… pic.twitter.com/k0RbznT47V