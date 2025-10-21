2分鐘讀國際新聞／2種AI工具 幫你輕鬆生成專屬3D模型公仔

文／常春藤生活英語編輯群

Create Your Own 3D Model with Google’s Nano Banana

Nano Banana 打造你的專屬 3D 模型公仔

One of the hottest trends on social media right now is turning a photo into a personalized 3D model with an AI tool called Nano Banana.

目前社群媒體上最熱門的趨勢之一，就是用一款名為 Nano Banana 的 AI 工具將照片變成個人化的 3D 模型公仔。

It’s a nickname for Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Google’s latest AI image-generation model.

這是 Google 最新推出的 AI 圖像生成模型 Gemini 2.5 Flash Image 的暱稱。

What makes it special is its ability to keep subjects consistent across edits, combine various images, and follow natural text instructions.

它的亮點在於它能在多次編輯中保持圖像中人物或物件的一致性，能結合不同圖片，還能依照自然語言指令生成圖像。

Many users enjoy it because they can easily create realistic toy-style figures without any real editing skills.

許多用戶喜歡它，因為即使沒有任何真正的修圖技能，也能輕鬆創造出逼真的玩具風公仔。

There are two main ways to try to join the trend.

目前有兩種主要方式可以跟上這波潮流。

• Through the Gemini app—Install the Gemini app on your phone or use the web version. Then, select the 2.5 Flash model, upload an image, type in a prompt, and let the AI do the work.

• 透過 Gemini App —— 在手機上安裝 Gemini 應用程式或使用網頁版。接下來，選擇 2.5 Flash 模型並上傳圖片，輸入指令，最後交給 AI 處理。

• Through Google AI Studio—Visit the website, click “Try Nano Banana,” upload a photo, and enter your prompt.

• 透過 Google AI Studio —— 進入該網站，點擊「Try Nano Banana」，上傳照片並輸入指令。

In seconds, either tool can transform a photo of you, your pet, or even your favorite celebrity into a realistic 3D figurine, complete with an acrylic base and toy-style packaging.

只需幾秒鐘，這兩種工具都能將你的照片、寵物照，甚至你最喜愛的名人照片，轉換成逼真的 3D 公仔，還會附上壓克力底座與玩具風包裝。

