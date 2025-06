2分鐘讀國際新聞／天主教會教宗方濟各辭世 良十四世繼任為新教宗

文/常春藤解析英語編輯群

Pope Francis Died at 88; Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected as New Pontiff

教宗方濟各辭世 良十四世繼任為新教宗

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of more than a billion Christians worldwide, passed away at the age of 88. His death occurred on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, just one day after he joined the faithful in celebrating the Resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.

教宗方濟各 ── 世界各地超過十億名天主教教徒的精神領袖 ── 於八十八歲辭世。他於 2025 年四月二十一日復活節星期一與世長辭,前一天是復活節,他才與信徒一同紀念耶穌復活。

In keeping with tradition, the papal apartments were sealed, and the official nine-day mourning period began. At his own request, the funeral rites were conducted in a simplified manner. Pope Francis is remembered for his dedication to compassion, social justice, and humility, often urging world leaders to uphold moral responsibility and human dignity.

依循傳統,教宗寓所被封起來,開始正式的九天哀悼期。在教宗方濟各自己的要求下,葬禮儀式以簡單的方式進行。教宗方濟各會因致力於實踐慈悲、社會正義與謙遜而被世人銘記,他經常呼籲世界領袖堅守道德責任與捍衛人類尊嚴。

Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the new head of the Catholic Church, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. His election marks a historic milestone, as he is the first US-born pontiff in the Church’s history.

羅伯特‧普瑞沃斯特樞機主教當選為天主教會的新任教宗,採用教宗良十四世作為教宗名號。他的當選是歷史性的一刻,因為他是教會歷史上首位出生於美國的教宗。

●本文節錄自《常春藤解析英語雜誌》雜誌7月號/2025第444期:Pope Francis Died at 88; Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected as New Pontiff 教宗方濟各辭世 良十四世繼任為新教宗。未經同意,請勿轉載。

常春藤解析英語雜誌 7月號/2025第444期

出刊頻率:月刊

出版時間:2025-06-15

